$49.47 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post $49.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.17 million and the lowest is $46.80 million. Open Lending posted sales of $22.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $214.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $226.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.79 million, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $309.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Open Lending stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 558,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 13.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $8,837,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

