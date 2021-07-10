$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report $5.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. 18,023,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,399,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

