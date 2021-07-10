$51.33 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post $51.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $49.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $208.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.30 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $207.57 million, with estimates ranging from $205.10 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

