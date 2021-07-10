$597.74 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post sales of $597.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.25 million to $602.10 million. Twilio reported sales of $400.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Shares of TWLO traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $392.27. 1,086,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,811. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.