60,271 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cryoport as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYRX stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,043.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

