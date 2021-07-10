$65.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $65.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.60 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $52.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $260.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $260.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $274.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 86,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.80 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

