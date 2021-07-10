$67.96 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $67.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.93 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $29.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $276.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.08 million to $289.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $288.69 million, with estimates ranging from $241.97 million to $335.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million.

SB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 461,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.58. 1,240,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.