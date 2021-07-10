68,523 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,523 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $20,215,000. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,794,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 701.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 1,404,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

