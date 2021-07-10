$731.89 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce $731.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.80 million and the lowest is $727.98 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $547.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Shares of KSU opened at $273.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.