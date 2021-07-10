888 (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

888 has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 888 to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

888 stock opened at GBX 379.80 ($4.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 172.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.03. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

