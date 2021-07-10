89,891 Shares in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 524,934 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

