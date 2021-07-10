$91.19 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce sales of $91.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.19 million to $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $372.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $403.54 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

