$922.94 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report $922.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $988.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $850.31 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $46.95. 131,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

