AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLVLY. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

