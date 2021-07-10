Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Position Increased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 252,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.84. 25,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $105.13.

