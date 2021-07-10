Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

ACRS stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $916.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

