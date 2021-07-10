Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 164,200 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164,200 shares during the quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,624. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $948.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

