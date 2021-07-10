Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $217,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

