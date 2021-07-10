adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in adidas were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $189.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85. adidas AG has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $189.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.73.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas AG will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

