adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €315.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €318.45 ($374.65) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €294.95.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.