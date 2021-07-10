Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

