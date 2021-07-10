Aegis Initiates Coverage on Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Investment analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 200.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

ENVB stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.