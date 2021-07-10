Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.26

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and traded as low as $161.84. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $161.84, with a volume of 44 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANNSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.