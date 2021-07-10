Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ AIH opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

