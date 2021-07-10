Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report $1.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AEVA traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 1,268,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,822. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

