AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65. AGCO has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

