ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.45.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.