AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

