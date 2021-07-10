AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AIBRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 1,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

