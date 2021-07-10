Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%.

ATSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after buying an additional 1,458,869 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares during the period. Finally, Amazon.com Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,326,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 346,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

