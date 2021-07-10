Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aker BP ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $30.65 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

