Akropolis (AKRO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.66 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $62.77 million and $13.66 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

