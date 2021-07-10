Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $175.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.42. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

