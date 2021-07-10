Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $1.81 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00323844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.