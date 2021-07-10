Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.42 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $20.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

