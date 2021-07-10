Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Wednesday. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The firm has a market cap of £439.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other news, insider Adrian Chamberlain purchased 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

