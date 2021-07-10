Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,049 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 97,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.