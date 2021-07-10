Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 333,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.70. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

