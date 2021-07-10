Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.16 on Friday, hitting $300.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,543,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

