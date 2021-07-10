Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.22 on Friday, reaching $535.98. 2,777,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.12. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

