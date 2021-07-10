Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,523. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.