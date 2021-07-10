Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.22. 698,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,499. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.