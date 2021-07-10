Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Booking worth $100,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $31.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,194.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,523. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.