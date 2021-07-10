Allen Operations LLC Purchases 350,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allen Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,453 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 11.8% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 70.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,741,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,518,182. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $265.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

