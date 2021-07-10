Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.95 on Friday, reaching $2,591.49. The stock had a trading volume of 755,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,450.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

