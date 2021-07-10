Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,019,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,123,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 61,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,510.37. The stock had a trading volume of 931,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,973. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,545.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,386.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

