Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

PINE opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a PE ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,574 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

