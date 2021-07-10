Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

