Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 142.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 220,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

CWEN stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

