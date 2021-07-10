Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 38.9% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,690.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,679. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

